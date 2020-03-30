Actor Nico Santos loses his stepfather to Coronavirus, shares a heartbreaking post

Actor Nico Santos, who portrayed Oliver T'sien in Crazy Rich Asians, shared with the world the news that his stepfather has passed away after battling COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram account to share a photo of his late stepfather and his mother, the 40-year-old Filipino-American actor wrote: "This is my stepdad Sonny and my mom Tita."

"My Tito Sonny passed away yesterday after losing his battle with COVID-19," he added, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com. Remembering Sonny as "a kind, caring man," the "Superstore" actor shared that Sonny was "friendly to a fault."

Have a look right here:

"He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper 'Good Morning!' and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy." In his post, the actor brought up the distressing side of coronavirus.

"The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart," he stated. "We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can't hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can't hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father.

"I can't wipe away the tears from my nephews' eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn't here anymore." Santos said that his mother "is also fighting COVID-19." On a positive note, he assured that she "has not required hospitalisation" for the time being.

Near the end, he thanked everyone "who offered up prayers, love, and assistance to our family during this difficult time", and asked them "to pray and send healing energy to my mom" before expressing hope that "all of you are staying safe and healthy."

