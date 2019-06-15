Actor Paritosh Tripathi's glorious journey as Super Dancer's TRP Mama
"Later, I realised I was suffering from Acting ki Bimari and post that, my fans and viewers have witnessed where the journey has taken me," says Paritosh Tripathi
When one hears, 'Mamaji!', the first impression that rings in one's mind is, 'Paritosh Tripathi, the most loved and popular host on Sony Entertainment Television's kid's dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. The host who has been shining on the show since inception has always brought in his style and spice each time viewers see him on screen. "I was not the first choice for TRP Mama, it was Pankaj Tripathi", revealed Paritosh who today, feels blessed being a part of such a wonderful journey.
Paritosh who has also worked in films like, 'Kaashi - In Search of Ganga' and seen in few of episodes of, 'Crime Patrol', played serious characters. His Journey from a serious character to a comic one is what stayed with his fans and followers. 'Mamaji' as a character has gained stupendous popularity across age groups. Kids look upon the character as a funny and innocent comedian, youngsters appreciate the kind of innocent romance he does on screen with Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra and plays the doting bother to Judge Geeta Kapoor and people above 50+ years are inspired by his shayaris.
View this post on Instagram
FOLLOW NOW @superdancer3officials . . #hiphop #dancechampions #dancelove #dancebattle #bollywood #raghavjuyal #superdancer3 #shilpashetty #piyushbhagat #kingsunited #dance #dancechallenge #danceplus #ranveersingh #remodsouza #india #dharmeshsir #superdancer #madhuridixit #varundhawan #song #dytoo #superdancer2 #danceplus3 #love #raghav #champion #crazy #lovely #superdancer#music
Expressing how Paritosh fit in the shoes of the character of Mamaji, he shares, "When the channel's programming head Mr. Ashish Golwalkar approached me for the charter of Mamaji, I wasn't sure if I will be able to do it. I had my qualms as I consistently went auditioning for one month or so for this character. However, when I had to shoot for the first episode of the show, I suffered from high viral fever. I was so unwell that I was struggling between life and death. That's the time, I was asked to perform for 7 minutes but I went on performing for straight 25 minutes. Little did I know the character that I am struggling with will someday make me unforgettable. Later, I realised I was suffering from Acting ki Bimari and post that, my fans and viewers have witnessed where the journey has taken me."
Paritosh who has been co-hosting with Rithwik Dhanjani and jJdges- Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu considers all of them as a family and is highly inspired by the way they work, "I am obliged to the show for giving me elder sister like Geeta di, elder brother like Anurag Da, good friend like Rithwik and great inspiration like Shilpa. I am very much close to Geeta di and visit her place almost every day. We all have now become like a family", expressed Mamaji.
"I am born in U.P. but my character of Mamaji was born in Sony Entertainment Television's show Super Dancer. Sony is my home now!" declares Paritosh. The multitalented artist who is an actor and a writer as well later expressed his character's contribution to Ravikeshji who is the script writer of the show. There are a lot of hands behind the scenes who have contributed in molding Paritosh into mamaji's character.
TRP Mama which has now become an iconic tag is admired by a lot of girls. Many artists are also seen imitating Mamaji's character in the recent trending applications like Tiktok.
Also Read: Raveena Tandon a true Indian at heart revealed on Super Dancer Chapter 3
Top Stories Of The Day:
- Aamir Khan wishes the most beautiful woman on earth!
- Filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani gets a special request for Fukrey 3
- See Photo: Malaika Arora tries something new, crazy and fun in gym
- Kiara Advani: No one understands Laxmmi Bomb better than Raghava Lawrence
- Alaia Furniturewalla on Jawani Janeman: I love to over-prepare
- IIT students find Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 inauthentic; to file a fresh suit to stall the release
- Game Over Movie Review: Super unnatural thriller!
- Bigg Boss 13: Anup Jalota to co-host the show with Salman Khan?
- Neil Patrick Harris turns 46: 10 awesome Barney Stinson quotes
- Happy birthday Courteney Cox: 5 things you probably didn't know about 'Friends' actress
- Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak and Seema Khan at gym in Bandra
- Photos: Top 10 Bollywood songs that capture Mumbai's romance with rains
- Stars who married non-filmy members of Bollywood families
- Ibrahim Ali Khan plays cricket at his Bandra home
- Celeb spotting in Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor's day out in the city
- Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira's dinner date in Juhu
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Public Review of Taapsee Pannu's Game Over