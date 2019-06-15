Actor Paritosh Tripathi's glorious journey as Super Dancer's TRP Mama

television

"Later, I realised I was suffering from Acting ki Bimari and post that, my fans and viewers have witnessed where the journey has taken me," says Paritosh Tripathi

Paritosh Tripathi

When one hears, 'Mamaji!', the first impression that rings in one's mind is, 'Paritosh Tripathi, the most loved and popular host on Sony Entertainment Television's kid's dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. The host who has been shining on the show since inception has always brought in his style and spice each time viewers see him on screen. "I was not the first choice for TRP Mama, it was Pankaj Tripathi", revealed Paritosh who today, feels blessed being a part of such a wonderful journey.

Paritosh who has also worked in films like, 'Kaashi - In Search of Ganga' and seen in few of episodes of, 'Crime Patrol', played serious characters. His Journey from a serious character to a comic one is what stayed with his fans and followers. 'Mamaji' as a character has gained stupendous popularity across age groups. Kids look upon the character as a funny and innocent comedian, youngsters appreciate the kind of innocent romance he does on screen with Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra and plays the doting bother to Judge Geeta Kapoor and people above 50+ years are inspired by his shayaris.

Expressing how Paritosh fit in the shoes of the character of Mamaji, he shares, "When the channel's programming head Mr. Ashish Golwalkar approached me for the charter of Mamaji, I wasn't sure if I will be able to do it. I had my qualms as I consistently went auditioning for one month or so for this character. However, when I had to shoot for the first episode of the show, I suffered from high viral fever. I was so unwell that I was struggling between life and death. That's the time, I was asked to perform for 7 minutes but I went on performing for straight 25 minutes. Little did I know the character that I am struggling with will someday make me unforgettable. Later, I realised I was suffering from Acting ki Bimari and post that, my fans and viewers have witnessed where the journey has taken me."

Paritosh who has been co-hosting with Rithwik Dhanjani and jJdges- Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu considers all of them as a family and is highly inspired by the way they work, "I am obliged to the show for giving me elder sister like Geeta di, elder brother like Anurag Da, good friend like Rithwik and great inspiration like Shilpa. I am very much close to Geeta di and visit her place almost every day. We all have now become like a family", expressed Mamaji.

"I am born in U.P. but my character of Mamaji was born in Sony Entertainment Television's show Super Dancer. Sony is my home now!" declares Paritosh. The multitalented artist who is an actor and a writer as well later expressed his character's contribution to Ravikeshji who is the script writer of the show. There are a lot of hands behind the scenes who have contributed in molding Paritosh into mamaji's character.

TRP Mama which has now become an iconic tag is admired by a lot of girls. Many artists are also seen imitating Mamaji's character in the recent trending applications like Tiktok.

