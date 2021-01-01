Search

Actor, producer and investor Amol Bavdankar launches Keemti in collaboration with Vrinda Jadon

Updated: 01 January, 2021 13:03 IST | BrandMedia | Mumbai

Amol has a production house (BSBFILMS Limited) in UK as well.Contrastingly Vrinda is an entrepreneur and a beauty influencer.

Amol Bavdankar & Vrinda Jadon
Amol Bavdankar & Vrinda Jadon

Amol has grown strength to strength achieving all his aspirations and ambitions moreover he has managed to support various charities over the past 10 years. Amol has a production house(BSBFILMS Limited) in UK as well.Contrastingly Vrinda is an entrepreneur and a beauty influencer.

Vrinda JadonVrinda Jadon

As the word depicts in hindi, Keemti , i.e., ' something precious ' symbolises their vision of setting India's precious heritage and traditions as a valuable fashion statement globally.

Logo 2 OverAmol Bavdankar

The desire is to launch the brand around the world in the next few years considering the fact that Amol has business networks in more than 15 countries. Keemti would be shortly launched in UK and Dubai. The brand is proud to have Kisa Ali Khan as the creative head.

First Published: 01 January, 2021 11:34 IST

Tags

life and styleculture newsfashion

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK