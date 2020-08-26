Actor Puneet Issar's son Siddhant turns writer-director with short film

Siddhant Issar, son of veteran actor Puneet Issar, turns writer-director with Resurrection: Jaago Aur Jiyo. The short film deals with suicide prevention and mental health wellness. It was shot during lockdown.

"It's guerrilla filmmaking at its best. My building friends were my team. We did rehearsals on Zoom. Some actors recorded their scenes at home. Some shot with me at home. I learned to value daily-wage workers in the process of making the film," says Siddhant.

He added: "My film gives the message that suicide is never an option. Even if 10 people see this film and feel even slightly inspired to continue their struggle in life, I think my battle is won. I was doing things that spot boys do, and I was also doing the light man's work when I wasn't in the scene. So, this one film made me realise how important daily wage workers are in our film industry."

