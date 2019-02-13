Actor Richard Gere becomes father at 69

hollywood

This is Richard Gere's first child with Alejandra Silva. He already is a father to a 19-year-old from his previous marriage to actress Carey Lowell.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva (Pic Courtesy/ Alejandra Gere Instagram Account)

Veteran Hollywood actor Richard Gere has once again become a father at the age of 69 after his wife Alejandra Silva gave birth to a boy here a few days back.

According to Straitstimes, this is Gere's first child with Alejandra. He already is a father to a 19-year-old from his previous marriage to actress Carey Lowell.

Alejandra, 35-year-old Spanish publicist and activist broke the news by posting a picture on Instagram and captioned it: "A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn't announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama."

In the photo, the Hollywood couple can be seen taking blessings from the Dalai Lama.



Pic Courtesy/ Alejandra Gere Instagram Account

Richard hogged the headlines, earlier this year, when he was countersued for trying to "steal" a project from his producing partners, Random Acts Entertainment, just days after he sued them for allegedly trying to extort him.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever