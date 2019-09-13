Actor Ricky Andrade's Dream come true moment; soon to feature in web series

A professional businessman and a passionate actor, Ricky Andrade has finally made his mind to bring his acting skills on screens. He soon will be featuring in a web series based on Entrepreneurs.

Ricky has a great following on Instagram and he is undoubtedly a social influencer. He is not only a successful business tycoon but also an inspiration for thousands who follow him to match his footsteps.

Despite a millionaire businessman, he never forgets to run behind his passion of acting. He has a hunger for it and now the world will soon recognize him as an established actor. He is in talks with a noted director for a web series who he himself will produce under his banner.

When asked why web series and not a film? Ricky said, "People are now more into internet. The content on internet has no boundaries. It has much-much larger audience than films or television. Web series also give us liberty to showcase anything and in any form."

When asked how he developed acting talent? he said, "From the very early ages I was into acting. In school and college level, I used to do plays and theatres. But then, I was more into business and I got drowned in it. But now I feel so that the time has come I should chase my passion because I have already made a name in the business fraternity."

Revealing a little about the story, Ricky said, "The story is about 4 friends who want to become millionaire. The story will show their struggles and how they started their business together and how their sharp strategies let them rise and rise.”

Apart from acting, he loves to travel. Ricky has traveled several countries and he is master of several languages. This can be observed through his Instagram profile which is filled with various destinations. Rickey is fond of sports cars and he has several speed beauties in his collection.

Meanwhile, we wish him all best for his debut in acting.

