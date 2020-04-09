Actor Shyam Sundar, aka Ramayan's 'Sugreev', passes away; co-stars Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri mourn his death

Ramanand Sagar's 1987 series Ramayan recently made a comeback on television in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. While the show has been gathering good TRP numbers, we have sad news for Ramayan fans. Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played 'Sugreev' in the show is no more. Arun Govil, who played the iconic character of Lord Rama mourned the demise of his fellow actor.

Arun Govil wrote: "Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan”... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman on the show also mourned his co-actor's demise. Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote, "Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP (sic)."

Shyam Sundar Kalani became famous after playing the iconic dual roles of Sugreev and Bali in Ramayan. The TV serial on Doordarshan, which is being retelecast on the national TV channel on public demand during the 21-day lockdown in the country, was first aired in 1987.

