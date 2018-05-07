Actor Sudhanshu Pandey's musical comeback

After he opted out of the band, Sudhanshu Pandey returned to acting but singing kept haunting him



Sudhanshu Pandey

Sudhanshu Pandey, former member of A Band Of Boys, has debuted as a solo singer with a single, Teri Adaa. After he opted out of the band, he returned to acting but singing kept haunting him. "My friends kept saying that I should do something in music. So, I decided to return as a singer after a decade," says Pandey, who has produced the song and written the lyrics along with Ravi Singhal.

