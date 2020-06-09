Actor Tovino Thomas posts an adorable picture of his newborn baby boy Tahaan, can't take his eyes off him!

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has all the reasons to be happy and elated. He and his wife Lidiya recently welcomed a baby boy on June 6 and the actor had even announced this news on his Instagram account. He didn't write anything but informed his fans about this news by using the angel emoji.

Using the footprints of a child as his image, he announced that it's a baby boy. In case you missed the post, have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram ð A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) onJun 6, 2020 at 1:02am PDT

And now, taking to his account again, he shared a black-and-white picture of his toddler that also had his daughter Izza. And this is what he wrote as his caption- "Can't take our eyes off our boy!

We've named him 'Tahaan Tovino'

And we'll call him 'Haan'.

Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love!" (sic)

Have a look:

The actor was last seen in the thriller Forensic and has also been a part of films like Luca, Theevandi, Kalki, and Uyare.

