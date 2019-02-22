Actor Vinny Vella, known for gangster roles, passes away at 72

hollywood

With 74 acting credits to his name, Vinny Vella essayed mobster Artie Piscano alongside Robert De Niro in "Casino". He also acted with De Niro in "Analyze That".

"Casino" actor Vinny Vella, who starred in several other gangster movies, is dead at 72. He was battling cancer. Vella's representative posted a social media message late on Wednesday night to announce the actor's demise, reported tmz.com.

"We are saddened to report that Vinny Vella has passed and I'm sure that no one is more saddened than himself. Vinny loved life from his family to his friends and fans he was easily one of the funniest, endearing actors to have ever graced the screen," read the message.

The actor's son Vinny Vella Jr. told tmz.com that his father had liver cancer. "RIP to my father. I love you so much and I'm so heartbroken. You are no longer in pain- no more suffering pops. I love you," he wrote in a message.

He had smaller roles in other films like "Donnie Brasco," "Kissing Jessica Stein," "Kill the Irishman," "Mambo Cafe," "This Thing of Ours" and "Find Me Guilty." He is survived by his son and his wife, Margaret.

