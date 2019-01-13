Actor Vishal Thakkar from Munnabhai M.B.B.S. is missing since 2016

bollywood

Vishal Thakkar, who played the role of a patient in Sanjay Dutt's Munnabhai M.B.B.S., is missing since 2016, and the cops are clueless about this case

Vishal Thakkar. Picture Courtesy: Vishal's Facebook Account.

Remember Vishal Thakkar from Sanjay Dutt's Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003)? The actor, who essayed the character of a patient, who tries to commit suicide after being dumped by a girl, has gone missing since 2016. There has been no trace about his whereabouts, ever since, claims a report by indianexpress.com.

According to the report, three years ago, Vishal Thakkar had borrowed Rs. 500 from his mother to watch a film titled, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He had asked his mom to accompany him. However, she denied going with him and regrets that decision till date. Post that conversation, the family never saw Vishal again.

Post watching the movie, Vishal had texted his father, who is a businessman stating: "I am going to a party. See you tomorrow." And, he never returned. Vishal would have been 33 years old now. His mother said, "I have no clue what happened to my son."

The cops have stated that ever since there have been no transactions from his bank account, his phone conked off, there wasn't any threat call or any kind of leads found.

The last time Vishal used his phone was when he was at Ghodbunder Road with his girlfriend, and took an auto to Andheri for a shoot. His last post was on Facebook at 12:10 am, where he wished everyone a 'Happy New Year.'

The report also suggests that former investigating officer Mahendra Puri, who filed the missing complaint at Mulund police station, said: "Initially, we suspected the girlfriend. But her statement had no discrepancies."

Since he was last traced at Ghodbunder Road, his case was transferred at Kasarvadavli police station. Talking about it, inspector N A Kulkarni said, "We don't know if it's a murder or a kidnapping, or he has run away."

The portal also claims that in October 2015, his then-girlfriend, who was also a TV actor, had filed a complaint of rape and assault against him. Talking about it, Vishal's mother, Durga said, "She frequented our house. One day they were together and the next day, she landed at my door with the police."

"It was a minor fight. Later, the two of them resolved it," she added. The actor later withdrew her complaint. However, eight months ago the television actress was found dead at her Kandivali flat. Reportedly, she died of a heart attack.

Constable Rajesh Pandey, who is currently looking into this case revealed that there has been no trace of Vishal yet.

