Actors Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal call off their engagement; part ways after five years

Ashmit Patel, known for films like Murder, Fight Club – Members Only, and Jai Ho, and Indian-Norwegian actress Maheck Chahal, known for Wanted, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, and other films, have reportedly called off their engagement. The ex-couple, who met on Bigg Boss, were together for five years and had got engaged in 2017.

The couple was all set to tie the knot in 2018 and the location for the wedding was also decided; it was to be a London wedding. Speaking about the breakup, a source told ETimes, "They got engaged in August 2017, and were planning a destination wedding a year later. However compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding. Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways."

When the portal reached out to Maheck, she confirmed the news saying, "I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out," while Ashmit shared, "It's true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment."

The former couple who also did a film together, Nirdosh, were virtually inseparable on the sets of Bigg Boss and their PDA on the show had made headlines. Talking about his relationship with the model-actress, Ashmit had said in an interview, "We've been acquaintances for 14 years, and when Maheck moved back from Norway around three years ago, she joined the same gym that I went to. In this fast-paced world, it's great to have someone to unwind with. I am blessed I found a co-star and partner in her."

Apparently, the couple had decided on a traditional Gurudwara ceremony with pheras, followed by a winter reception in Mumbai.

