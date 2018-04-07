Actres Jennifer Aniston gets new blonde highlights

Actress Jennifer Aniston was photographed while leaving a Beverly Hills salon with fresh highlights in her hair on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.



Jennifer Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston, who is getting on with life as a single woman again following her split from husband Justin Theroux, has got new blonde highlights. Aniston was photographed while leaving a Beverly Hills salon with fresh highlights in her hair on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 49-year-old appeared to be make-up free and wore a pair of spectacles as she headed to her SUV accompanied by her bodyguard. The star was casually dressed in a black T-shirt paired with khaki cargo trousers fastened with a brown leather belt with a gold buckle. She completed her ensemble with a pair of wedge brown suede ankle boots.

