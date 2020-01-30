Actress Bhamaa's pictures from her wedding are out and they're beautiful!

South actress Bhamaa has just tied the knot with her businessman beau Arun in Kerala. The actress had been sharing pictures from her Mehendi night and now pictures from her wedding have also gone viral on the internet. Bhamaa looked stunning and the actress seems to have had a fairytale wedding.

Sharing a photo from her Mehendi night, Bhamaa wrote, "Mehandi adorns the hands & Life takes on a new colour #Mehandi Night #Thank uuuu my Besties&my Family u all made my day beautiful"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhamaa (@bhamaa) onJan 28, 2020 at 11:56pm PST

And here's a photo of Bhamaa with her now-husband Arun. How in-love do they look looking into each other's eyes like that!

Bhamaa wore a sunny yellow embellished lehenga choli for her Mehendi ceremony. The actress kept her makeup minimal and only accessorised with shoulder-grazing earrings and lots of bangles.

Bhamaa's wedding pictures spell opulence and elegance. The actress herself was a picture of grace and beauty in her lovely red and golden sari, while her husband looked dapper in a cream coloured kurta and dhoti. The bride was decked up with traditional temple jewellery and looked calm, composed and happy.

The couple got married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held at Kottayam. Apparently, Bhamaa and Arun's wedding was arranged by their families. Bhamaa is known for her performances in films like Cycle, Husbands in Goa, Janapriyan, Ivar Vivahitharayal, but she has been away from the film world for a few years.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates