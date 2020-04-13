Actress Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

With the Coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreading in India, eminent personalities from different fields are coming forward and creating awareness about the preventive measures to control the spread of the virus. In the video, the celebrities talked about the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis, calling it a "global war", and appealed to people to remain indoors, maintain hygiene and practice social distancing. One such is Bollywood actor Giorgia Adriani, who is requesting people to stay at home.

Since appealing to the people to keep themselves protected from the novel coronavirus on social media works, Bollywood's star, Giorgia Adriani, has now come forward to spread information on COVID-19. The actress features a special video aimed at educating people in hindi about how to keep themselves safe during this period. The video starts with Giorgia Adriani asking and encourages people to take precautionary steps and help avoid the spread of COVID-19 and asked people to comment on the three things they are doing when they are at home.

Have a look right here:

The itlaian beauty Giorgia will soon debut in Bollywood with Welcome to Bajrangpur, starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Apart from that, she is set to raise the temperature with an Item Number in much-awaited 'Sridevi Bungalow' starring Arbaaz Khan and Priya Prakash Varrier. She recently had shot for a short film Victim where she is playing a lawyer. With plenty of projects in hands and regular media attention, Andriani is all set to have a wonderful journey in Bollywood.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news