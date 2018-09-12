Actress Kalki Koechlin gets schooled by St Xavier's principal for 'rowdy' remark

national

Kalki Koechlin was at St Xavier's college with three guests - activist Insia Dariwala, Dalit activist Rahul Sonpimple, and ice hockey player Diskit Angmo

The college's principal, Dr Rajendra Shinde, came to speak to Kalki Koechlin and the crew of her podcast after the event. Pic/Atul Kamble

The upbeat mood at the St Xavier's College soured for a moment on Tuesday after its principal schooled critically-acclaimed actor Kalki Koechlin for calling his college 'rowdy' during a live recording of her podcast. Koechlin was at the college with three guests - activist Insia Dariwala, Dalit activist Rahul Sonpimple, and ice hockey player Diskit Angmo.

During the session, the actor allegedly used the word 'rowdy' to describe the renowned college. After the recording, the college principal, Dr Rajendra Shinde, came to speak to the actor and the crew of her podcast about the remark. They apologised and promised to edit out the comment.

"The faculty members did take objection to it and informed the college principal about what was said. He took cognisance of the issue and arrived there. There was a long discussion between the principal and makers of the show after the recording was over," shared a source present at the event.

When mid-day contacted Dr. Shinde, he refused to comment. Koechlin did not respond to calls or messages.

