Actress Koena Mitra challenges Dindoshi court in cheque-bounce case

Bollywood actress Koena Mitra has challenged an order of the Dindoshi court after it had stated that she has to make a payment of Rs 22 lakh to actress-cum-model Poonam Chandrashekhar Sethi with an interest rate of 10 per cent per annum on June 29 in a cheque bounce case.

Koena Mitra challenged the court order and also filed a fresh application on September 7 stating that the advocate who was handling her case was not approaching the matter in a proper manner.

According to sources, Poonam Sethi had filed a summary suit procedure at the Dindoshi court in order to recover some money in a cheque bounce case in the year 2016. The court had passed the order twice in the favour of Sethi, one in the year 2017 and the other this year on June 29, to pay the amount. However, on both occasions, she misguided the court and challenged the order stating that the advocate hired by her was not properly attending the dates and did not follow the case as it was required.

After the court passed the order for the second time this year she once again filed an application and challenged the case with the help of another advocate. According to advocate R.K Upadhya, she is only delaying the matter and misguiding the court.

Earlier, the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate had passed an order and sentenced Koena Mitra to six months in prison in the cheque-bounce case in the month of July this year. The case was filed by model Sethi at the Andheri court in the year 2013.

Poonam Sethi's complaint was that Koena Mitra, over some time, had borrowed Rs 22 lakh (14 lakh in cheques and Rs 8.5 lakh in cash) from her. After Koena Mitra handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to Sethi as part of repaying her, it reportedly bounced as there were no sufficient funds in the account, he added

When actress Koena Mitra was approached, she said, Wait until October 17, for new developments in the case. "I will not make comments over legal matters," Koena Mitra said.

