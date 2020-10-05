Actress Mishti Mukherjee's dieting led to death?

Actress Mishti Mukherjee, who had featured in the Govinda aala re song in Main Krishna Hoon (2013) and in various other music videos, passed away on October 2 in Bangalore. The family of the actress alleged that she was on a keto diet, which resulted in kidney failure. Mishti was in her 30s.

"She suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother," read a statement, issued by her PR. Last rites of Mishti were performed on Saturday.

As the nation left shocked after the death of actress Mishti Mukherjee due to renal failure as a result of 'Keto diet,' health experts warned on Sunday that this hardest diet leads to an overload consumption of protein and burdens the kidney function and should not be made a permanent diet schedule.

According to experts, Keto diet is not advisable to be continued for more than six months, that too with breaks during this period.

Parmeet Kaur, the Senior Dietician at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram, told IANS: "Once you start a keto diet, the results start showing up in one week, it works that fast because the body starts using body fat itself to produce more energy than carbohydrates."

"But prolonged intake of fat has the high risk of increasing cholesterol and also high protein puts pressure on kidneys, some Keto diet followers even report low blood pressure as well which in the long run can result in heart diseases as well," Kaur said.

