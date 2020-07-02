Actress Navya Swamy tests positive for COVID-19, shares video on Instagram

Navya Swamy, the South Indian actress known for her work in South Indian films and television, has tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking to the Times of India, she said, "Yes, I've tested positive for COVID-19. I got my reports yesterday and the first thing I did was stop shooting. I don't want to be a carrier."

She was shooting for her television serial, Naa Peru Meenakshi. She also spoke about the symptoms and how she got herself tested. She said, "I just had mild headache and tiredness for about 3-4 days and got the test done on my doctor's advice. I'm currently under self quarantine in my room and I don't have any symptoms now. I'm fine and it is just any other day for me."

She also shed light on how some of the people from the show stood by her during this tough time. "My channel, producers and co-stars including Ravi (Aame Katha co-star Ravikrishna) stood by me in this tough time. They assured me that they are there for me. What else can I ask for at the moment? I and Ravi did a couple dance together for a show and I was feeling bad that I might have passed onto him. But he was like, 'you don't have to feel guilty, we are all in this together,'" she stated.

She even took to her Instagram account to share this news with her fans, have a look right here:

