Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested for controversial video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru

Actress Payal Rohatgi was arrested on Sunday by the Rajasthan police over her controversial video on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru.

She took to the microblogging site to confirm the news.

"I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google .. Freedom of Speech is a joke," read a post on her Twitter handle.

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google ð¡ Freedom of Speech is a joke ð @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

A few months ago, a case was registered against Rohatgi by the Rajasthan police for making objectionable comments in a video against the family of freedom fighters -- Motilal Nehru and his daughter-in-law Kamala Nehru, father and wife of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The complaint was filed by Youth Congress leader Charmesh Sharma and the case was registered under sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

The complainant in the FIR said that the video, which was posted on September 21, can hamper India's relations with other nations as it posts objectionable comments with pictures in the context of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's death.

After much controversy, Payal had even apologised over the matter.

(with inputs from IANS)

