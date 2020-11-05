Actress Poonam Pandey detained for shooting 'obscene' video in Goa

An FIR has been filed against Poonam Pandey under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code

The South Goa police on Thursday detained model and actress Poonam Pandey for shooting an obscene video at the Chapoli dam in Canacona, Goa. On November 3, the women's wing of the Goa Forward Party had filed a complaint with Pankaj Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Margao, South Goa, against Pandey.

Speaking to mid-day, South Goa SP Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "She has been detained for questioning, we have received a complaint and a copy of the obscene video shot in a public place."

Earlier, an inspector was suspended following outrage over Pandey's controversial photoshoot at a restricted dam site in South Goa. After the ruling and opposition party members staged a protest demanding action against police officials permitting the shoot, Tukaram Chavan, police inspector in-charge of the Canacona police station was suspended.

"This video is a sort of assault on Goan Women and has tarnished the image of Goa. We are shocked, how this video was shot at the government property and with whose permission. This needs to be investigated and culprits need to be booked," the complaint read.

The South Goa police has filed a First Information Report (FIR), first against unknown persons and then against Pandey under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, after the Goa Police had received nearly half a dozen written complaints regarding the controversial photoshoot.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

