Rambha blessed with a baby boy at the age of 40

Salman Khan's Judwaa actress Rambha was blessed with a baby boy on September 23. This is her third child

Rambha. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rambhaindran_

Salman Khan's Judwaa actress Rambha was blessed with a baby boy on September 23, 2018. The actress, who is currently settled in Toronto with husband Inthiran, welcomed their baby boy in the city. Rambha has embraced motherhood for the third time and has been actively involved on social media. From her baby shower ceremony photos to sharing her heavy baby bump's picture, she kept her followers aware about her well-being.

Rambha's husband Inthiran took to his wife's Instagram page to announce this good news. He wrote, "We are blessed with a baby boy. Born September 23rd at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto. Mother and Baby are fine. Regards, Inthiran."

The 40-year-old actress had shared a photo of her while she was nine months pregnant, and wrote, "Happy 9th-month pic (cudnt wait any more) getting exhausted n tired ... wanna carry our bundle of joy in our arms [sic]."

The actress married Canadian businessman Indran Pathmanathan in 2010 and gave up on her acting career. The Bandhan actress' elder daughter Laanya was born in 2011, and younger daughter Sasha was born in 2015.

Also, there were rumours of the actress' marital life hitting a rough patch, and that she and her husband were in the midst of seeking a divorce. However, this post put all rumours to rest.

The actress predominantly worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She had played the role of Roopa opposite Salman Khan in Judwaa and was again his leading lady in Bandhan.

