Actress Rupali Suri tests COVID-19 positive

After actress Natasha Suri tested Covid-19 positive, her sister, actress Rupali Suri, has now confirmed contracting the coronavirus. Rupali wrote on Instagram Stories on Friday: "I am detected COVID positive. I had a series of symptoms like fever, choked nose and throat, loss of smell and so on. But in all this, I continued my yoga and breathing exercises... of course not in a vigorous way. But to keep myself sparked up it's a mind over body game. It's a serious illness. It can shake you up. But, a positive mind can defeat positive COVID."

Rupali is in "constant touch with the doctors and they have asked me to be home quarantined".

"I am taking all the medications prescribed and actually am in good spirits," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever