Actress Sharmiela Mandre meets with an accident in Bengaluru, sustains serious injuries

Actress Sharmiela Mandre and her friend Lokesh Vasanth met with an unfortunate accident in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 4 in the wee hours. Deccan Herald reports that Mandre has sustained injuries on her hand and face whereas Lokesh has fractured his hand, as informed by the High Grounds Traffic Police.

The accident occurred at around 3 am at the under the bridge of Vasanth Nagar in the Central Business District. The same report quoted the police saying, "We don't know how the car hit the pillars in underbridge if the accident has taken place in JP Nagar. According to doctors, it is suspected that the duo was under the influence but a report yet to come."

The same report also suggests that both Lokesh and Sharmiela didn't have proper authorisation and were loitering around despite the nationwide lockdown. A case against the two of them has been registered at the High Grounds Traffic Police Station.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates