Actress Sonika Gowda returns to sets for back to back brand shoots

Well known Kannada actress Sonika Gowda returns to the sets as India adopts to a new normal after Covid-19 related shutdown. The actress has begun shooting for multiple brand endorsements while keeping all due precautions in mind. Sonika who was last seen in Kannada films like Naane Raja and Shathaya Gathaya has now become a brand favourite owing to her popularity down south. The actress is running a choc o block schedule and is seen shooting for various jewelry and apparel brands.

Sonika is not only a well-known actress but is also a model who started her career back in 2014. She has been part of various beauty pageants and was crowned as Miss South India Queen in the year 2015. Later, she also bagged the International Women's Achiever's Awards 2019 by Saalumarada Thimakka - for The Best Debutant Actress category. Sonika made her acting debut in the year 2018 and ever since then, the actress is paving her way to success and how.

The actress enjoys a good fanbase on social media. Her Instagram game is proof of her social fandom where the actress keeps treating her fans with some sneak peeks from her day to day lifestyle. The actress is presently leaving no stone unturned in working on her craft for her upcoming projects. She makes sure to indulge in various activities like watching cult films and shows that have become a huge hit amongst masses to imbibe the character nuances.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.