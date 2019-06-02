Adaa Khan on playing a double role once again

television

This is the second time that Adaa Khan is playing a double role. "I've played a double role in Amrit Manthan too," she reveals

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan is having twice the fun on Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara. Though the supernatural thriller will be going off air soon, the makers are still introducing new characters. A last-ditch effort to lure viewers, perhaps?

Apart from playing the title role, Khan will now play Vishtara as well. "Sitara has a positive outlook but Visthara is negative in approach. Both their looks are different too. Sitara wears sunny yellow and Vistara is in flaming red," she says. This is the second time that Khan is playing a double role. "I've played a double role in Amrit Manthan too," she reveals.

Reports suggest thatVish Ya Amrit: Sitara will be replaced by another thriller of the same genre, which stars Vishal Vashishtha, Debina Bonnerjee and Sana Maqbul Khan. The show is currently being shot at Madh Island. Producers Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvej have given it a modern twist to make it more appealing. They are describing it as 'sexy and bold'. While Vishal and Sana play the protagonists, Debina is the antagonist. It is slated to air next month.

See photos: Surbhi Jyoti, Mouni Roy, Mallika Sherawat and other beautiful naagins ruled our hearts

Recently, in a chat show hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, Adaa Khan got emotional and remembered her mother. She spoke about one of the toughest phases of her life when she lost her mother to cancer a few years ago.

With enormous strength, Adaa spoke about how she was completely devastated after her mother's demise and went through an emotional upheaval. She added, "My mother was my backbone. While she was admitted to the hospital, she wanted me to resume work instead of being by her side. I remember she always wanted me to work with Ekta (Kapoor) ma'am but it is extremely unfortunate that she could not watch me fulfil her dream. She isn't present by my side but I know she is my guardian angel and watching over me from above."

Also read: Adaa Khan's Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara to go off air; will be replaced by another thriller

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates