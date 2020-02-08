Adaa Khan's Maldives pictures will give you major vacay vibes!

Adaa Khan, who features in the new season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a travel buff. If not an actor, the Naagin heroine would have been a travel show host. The actor is currently in the Maldives enjoying adventure sports. The actress has been updating her fans with her pictures from the island nation.

As Khan has got a taste of being fearless after shooting for the Rohit Shetty hosted show, she's game for all kinds of water sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) onFeb 4, 2020 at 7:05am PST

From her photos, it's quite clear that Adaa Khan is having the time of her life in the Maldives, From floating breakfasts in the pool to posing against the incredible backdrop of the endless sea, Adaa is sure giving us some vacay vibes.

Adaa Khan is known for her roles in shows like Behenein, Amrit Manthan, Piya Basanti Re, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara.

