Adah Sharma celebrates a unique birthday by cutting a watermelon

On Monday, Adah Sharma turned a year older. Lockdown meant no celebration, so she launched her YouTube channel on her big day by cutting a watermelon, instead of a cake. Her birthday wish was to urge fans to maintain social distancing and stay safe.

On the professional front, Adah Sharma will be next seen in Man to Man, which is yet into the filming process. The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Sharma's character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

In an interview, Adah Sharma said, "I try with each film to do something different because the audience also waits to see 'what different is Adah Sharma going to do' and if I do the same then they are like 'anyone can do that!'. So nowadays even if it is a short film like I just did 'Tindey', 'moh' or a music video... I try to pick something that is different from what I have done and others have done as well."

Well, kudos to you, Adah!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news