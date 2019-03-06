Adah Sharma has a purrfect travel campanion

bollywood

Radha was gifted to Adah Sharma by someone special. The cat has now become her travel companion

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma can't do without her stuffed toy cat, Radha. The actor, who is shooting for Commando 3, apart from a South film, is seen with the feline everywhere. Radha was gifted to her by someone special. The cat has now become her travel companion. What's making Adah happy is that Radha is also getting papped!

On the professional front, Adah Sharma has been roped in to play the leading lady in the Telugu investigative thriller Kalki. The 26-year-old actress is doing a period film after 1920, which released in 2008. "Thrilled that they chose me to play the leading lady. Can't wait to start. Need all your love and blessings," she added.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps. Apart from this, the actress has also been paired with actor Neil Nitin Mukesh in his younger brother Naman's directorial debut, Bypass Road.

Talking about her role, Adah said in a statement: "It's interesting since I'm playing a fashion entrepreneur and I have always maintained how fashion and style is very innate to my persona. I've grown up watching films like 'Me Before You', so I instantly connected with my character that lends an emotional graph to the film.

Also Read: Adah Sharma is climbing trees! Find out why

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates