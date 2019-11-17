Adah Sharma is having fun while she promotes Commando 3

Last seen in the recently released Bypass Road, Adah Sharma has now begun promoting Commando 3 with co-star Gulshan Devaiah, who is playing the antagonist in the action flick. As lead star Vidyut Jammwal is shooting for another film overseas, Sharma is making sure that she showcases how physically agile she is too.

Jammwal is known to demonstrate his martial art skills. So, Sharma has been indulging in push-ups, backflips and playing to the camera to add the fun quotient to the promotions. The actor says, "Though we had a ball shooting for the film, it was tough due to the action sequences. But it provided ample scope for me to showcase how physically fit I am."

Speaking of Commando 3, the film revolves around a commando named Karanveer Singh Dogran, which is essayed by Vidyut Jammwal. The actor plays an international spy who goes on a black money trail along with Bhavna Reddy, essayed by Adah Sharma from India to Bangkok.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Commando 3 is helmed by Aditya Datt and is slated to hit the theatres on November 29, 2019. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital in association with Sun Shine Pictures.

