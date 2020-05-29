Adah Sharma on pandemic: Hope we come out of this as kinder people

Actress Adah Sharma has no idea about how or when shooting will resume amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is hoping that once they go on sets everyone acts responsibly and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all.

At present, a lot of plans are being explored to find a way to restart shoots soon, as the entertainment industry continues to reel under the ongoing lockdown. Asked how she feels things will change, Adah told IANS: "Honestly I have no idea. I just hope we all come out of this as more grateful, kinder people who are conscious about the environment."

"I think once we begin shooting, all of us will be responsible and take the necessary precautions ensuring the safety of oneself and the people around us," the actress said while talking about if she is wary about going on sets as of now," she added.

Talking about her lockdown period, the Commando star said: "From slicing watermelons to doing cartwheels, reading scripts and learning to mimic all the bird whistles -- this lockdown has been quite productive."

The actress started her Bollywood journey with the horror film 1920, and went on to do Hasee Toh Phasee, Bypass Road, Commando 2 and Commando 3. Adah is confident that the "Commando" series, which also stars Vidyut Jammwal, will continue further.

"Till there is evil , the commando franchise will go on. We will fight crime and go on different missions and take down the bad guys," she said. Commando 3 will air on Zee Cinema on May 31.

