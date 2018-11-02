Adah Sharma to star in Telugu thriller

Nov 02, 2018, 15:38 IST | IANS

Adah Sharma has been roped in to play the leading lady in the Telugu investigative thriller Kalki

Adah Sharma to star in Telugu thriller
Adah Sharma

Actress Adah Sharma has been roped in to play the leading lady in the Telugu investigative thriller Kalki.

Adah on Friday tweeted: "My next Telugu film will be Kalki, which is an investigative thriller. I always try to do something different and like Heart Attack, SOS, Kshanam, I hope I can bring something new to this film too! I'm super happy to be the leading lady in a film directed by Prasanth Varma."

The 26-year-old actress is doing a period film after 1920, which released in 2008. "Thrilled that they chose me to play the leading lady. Can't wait to start. Need all your love and blessings," she added.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

adah sharmaRegional Cinema News

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lupt and Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat - Which movie will rule at the box office?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK