Adah Sharma's hunt for groom is hilarious

Actress Adah Sharma is all decked up in traditional attire and looking for a groom. But it's not a tall, dark and handsome man that she is looking for. Her demands include a man who "should be willing to cook 3 times a day with a smiling face and shave regularly".

She took to Instagram on Saturday to post images from behind the scenes of a shoot.

She captioned them: "WANTED: Groom who doesn't eat onions. Caste, colour, religion, shoe size, visa, swimming abilities, bicep size, instagram followers, horoscope no bar.

"He should be willing to cook 3 times a day with a smiling face and shave regularly. He can wear jeans inside the house but outside he must wear only traditional Indian clothes.

"He will be provided with 5 litres of water to drink per day but alcohol and animal consumption is prohibited inside and outside household premises. He should show respect towards all language Indian movies and enjoy watching them. Only mails and snails can apply. Application valid till August 2014," added the actress, who has featured in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.

On the work front, Adah will be seen in Commando 3, Bypass Road and Man to Man.

