Adam Brody on board street racing drama Curfew

Adam Brody, best known for playing Seth Cohen in The O.C, will play Max Larsen, a mysterious megalomaniac millionaire

Pic Courtesy/ Adam Brody Twitter Account

Hollywood actor Adam Brody has joined the sets of 'Curfew', the upcoming street racing drama. Adam Brody, best known for playing Seth Cohen in 'The O.C', will play Max Larsen, a mysterious megalomaniac millionaire. The story is set around an illegal night-time street race.

The cast list also includes Game of Thrones's Sean Bean, Riviera's Adrian Lester, Blue Iguana's Phoebe Fox, Roots' Malachi Kirby, Titanic's Billy Zane, Churchill's Miranda Richardson and The Crown's Harriet Walter.

Matthew Read is serving as both writer and executive producer in the eight-part series produced under Tiger Aspects Productions, while Colm McCarthy is handling the direction. Adam Brody's past credits include 'Gilmore Girls', 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith', 'StartUp', 'In the Land of Women', 'American Pie 2' and 'Jennifer's Body'.

