Adam Sandler helps raise funds to honour late actor Boyce

Thirst Project CEO and co-founder Seth Maxwell said that the actor helped to raise nearly $15,000 from the Facebook fundraiser

Adam Sandler and Cameron Boyce

American actor Adam Sandler paid tribute to his late Grown Ups co-star Cameron Boyce in a generous manner.

Other friends of the late actor, including fellow Disney star Skai Jackson and Modern Family actor Nolan Gould, have also raised awareness of The Thirst Project, leading to a spike in donations. The Thirst Project aims to provide clean drinking water and wells throughout Africa.

The charity honoured Boyce with the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala last April for raising over $30,000 and helping to build two new wells in Swaziland.

In his acceptance speech for the award last year, Boyce quoted Denzel Washington, who once said, "You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse."

"That struck me. We all go. I hope that all of you think about what it is that you want to leave," he said. "We all have material things, we all have things that we own and we like, treat ourselves to and all that stuff but what you leave behind should be bigger than you. And I really believe that," he added.

Disney also did their bit and donated some amount to The Thirst Project after Boyce's death and said, "We're proud to be part of Cameron Boyce's legacy. The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organisation to which Cameron was deeply committed," the statement read.

