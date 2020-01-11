Adam Sandler thinks it would be funny if he gets nominated for Oscars

Adam Sandler thinks it would be quite funny if he gets nominated for the Oscars for his latest movie. "I tell ya, I know it would make a lot of people laugh and it would make a lot of people happy around me," he told Page Six at the National Board of Review Gala on Wednesday in New York.

The 53-year-old known for his slapstick humour has starred in movies that don't fare very well with critics but turned out a critically acclaimed performance in recent drama 'Uncut Gems', reported Fox News.

Sandler essays a jeweller with a severe gambling problem. The Hollywood star won the best actor award at this year's National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.

Sandler told media that he doesn't want to have any unrealistic expectations about getting nominated for the Academy Awards as it may lead to severe disappointment in case it didn't happen.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever