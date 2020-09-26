Adani, Tata among bidders for project to revamp CSMT

The mega project for the redevelopment of the UNESCO-listed World Heritage site of Mumbai CSMT got a kick-start on Friday, with the meeting of leading developers and architects with the Niti Aayog CEO and the railway board chief.

Among the major bidders who attended the meeting were Adani Group, Tata Projects Ltd., Eldeco, GMR Group, JKB Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, SNCF Hubs & Connexions, I Squared Capital, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd., Ace Urban developers, GR Infrastructure, Essel Group, Larsen & Toubro. Architectural organisations BDP Singapore, Hafeez Contractor, AECOM, fund houses Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holdings Ltd., Brookfield and consultancy firms namely JLL, Boston Consulting Group, KPMG, PwC India, EY, and the British High Commission were also part of the meeting. Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, also attended the meeting.

The iconic buildings, which were built at a cost of Rs 16 lakh in 1888, will be redeveloped over a century later for Rs 1,642 crore. The Indian Railways Station Development Corporation is the nodal agency for the project. The redevelopment plan intends to take Mumbai CSMT back to the 1930s and encapsulates integration of various modes to make this railway station a multimodal transport hub with segregation of arrival and departure, divyang friendly station, better level of services and restoring the heritage site. The total real estate built-up area is 25 lakh sqft at CSMT, Wadi Bunder and Byculla with a construction period of four years.

