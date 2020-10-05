Under the leadership of its founder, Shelly Luthra, the online jewelry brand is flourishing and how, multiplying the confidence of women with fine silver jewelry.

Looking around us more closely will only get us to understand how different industries in the digital space are flourishing with much rapid pace, especially now more than ever when the world is hit by a global health pandemic. Today, the emergence of many e-commerce stores have made it, even more, simpler to cater to all kinds of customers with different kinds of products, which they can get with just a few clicks on their phones. Such is the power of the digital wave. Speaking about different business industries, how could the jewelry industry be behind? Many online jewelry stores have come at the forefront to add more sparkle to a woman's life, ultimately making them more confident by giving them a look they desire with the help of fine jewels. One such rising Indian e-commerce jewelry store is Ornate Jewels, based in Pune, under the astute leadership of a talented woman entrepreneur named Shelly Luthra, who serves as the CEO of the brand.

Ornate Jewels is one of the leading fine silver jewelry brands, where each piece of jewelry is created with utmost precision and detailing, most importantly keeping in mind the quality of the collection offered. Each and every process of creating this fine silver jewelry is taken care of the brand, right from conceptualizing, designing to manufacturing the jewels with their use of contemporary and futuristic technology, powered by their skilled artisans who make sure they create magic in the form of the jewelry, making every customer fall in love with it instantly.

What's even more impressive about Ornate Jewels is that their silver is hallmarked for 925 purity and also is anti-tarnish. Even the stones used are American diamonds and created synthetic stones with AAA grade and the pearls used are freshwater pearls, which are not artificially coated.

Shelly Luthra, the mind behind the astounding success of Ornate Jewels, started everything from scratch at the beginning of her career in 2002. She has lived in different countries like UK, USA, Hong Kong and China and took a bit of the different cultures and tried to amalgamate the same in the jewelry designs of her brand. Today, Luthra is the founder of India's first fine silver jewelry e-commerce store that stands apart from others in the industry with its everyday wear jewelry collection that not only promises an elite look but is also pure and allergy-free. It offers anti-tarnish jewelry that is available to customers at unbelievable rates without any involvement of middlemen.

Luthra, a mother and a successful entrepreneur, is making revolutionary changes in the online jewelry industry with her cutting edge designs and the ones that easily catch everyone's attention, also because their silver jewelry is crafted in-house, that gives the sparkling shine.

The collection at Ornate Jewels includes rings, earrings, necklaces, brackets, bangles et al. that are ideal for girls who love to wear on the go and trendy designed jewels, working women who prefer showing their sophisticated look with urbane jewels and homemakers as well.

Ornate Jewels uplifts the beauty of a woman with its exquisitely designed jewelry collection and gives them an alluring look at budget-friendly prices. The packaging and delivery aspects are also taken utmost care of, for providing the best buying experience for a customer, which comes with a gift box and a warranty certificate.

Whether you are looking out for modern and luxurious or daily wear jewelry, nothing beats Ornate Jewels as it is driven by the best quality silver and designs, available at affordable prices.

To get your hands on their finest jewelry, visit their website now - https://www.ornatejewels.com/

