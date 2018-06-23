Adding to SSC students woes, old issues with Std X QR codes remain

Kushal Shah, a student from Kandivli said, "Delayed study material is bound to add to our stress, especially because the syllabus is new. Ours is the first batch in this new syllabus so we're already anxious."

The new academic year has begun, but QR barcodes in class X Balbharti textbooks continue to remain non-functional. The codes are supposed to aid students in audio-visual learning of their syllabus through a mobile application, but they'll only launch next month.

This is another issue in a long line of troubles for class X students of Maharashtra state board. While they already have new syllabus this year, supporting study material such as guides and work-sheets have been delayed due to state government's copyright policy. Now, even the barcodes remain inactive, limiting students' access to the supporting study material.

When Balbharti launched the new textbooks for class X in April, they'd declared the barcodes would be active by the time schools reopen for the new academic year on June 15. Director of Balbharti, Sunil Magar said, "It has been scheduled to launch early next month. The QR Code material is ready till September. This will give us buffer time to keep updating further material on time. The audiovisual study material takes time to prepare and since the syllabus is new, it had to be done from scratch."

Kushal Shah, a student from Kandivli said, "Delayed study material is bound to add to our stress, especially because the syllabus is new. Ours is the first batch in this new syllabus so we're already anxious."

June 15

Date the barcodes were supposed to be activated by

