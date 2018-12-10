Additi Gupta juggles between reel and real life wedding

television

Additi Gupta who plays Archana in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2, is juggling between two weddings -- one on the show and the other in real life

Actress Additi Gupta, who plays Archana in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2, is juggling between two weddings -- one on the show and the other in real life. Additi had donned the look of a bride for the show and was shooting day and night for the wedding sequence. "Shooting day and night is quite challenging with heavy wedding costumes on. I'm struggling to even find time for my real wedding. I wish the schedule of our show changes so that we can enjoy life outside work too," Additi said in a statement.

Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 is born out of a clash between myth and mystery propagated by tradition and the equally strong desire to seek the truth behind such beliefs. She has also featured in shows like Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz.

The actor is getting married to Kabir Chopra on Tuesday. She was shooting until Sunday night for the show.

