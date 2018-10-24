Additi Gupta to make her debut in mystery genre with Kaal Bhairav Rahasya season 2

television

Additi Gupta talks about her role in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya season 2

Additi Gupta

Actress Additi Gupta will make her debut in the mystery genre with the upcoming show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya season 2, which also stars actor Gautam Rode. "My role in the show is completely different from the shows that I have done so far. It's the first time that I'm doing a mystery show," Additi said in a statement.

"I'm playing a girl of the current generation who can't be fooled so easily. She is smart, funny and talkative. She is grounded as well," added the Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil actress. She has also featured in shows like Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz.

Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 is born out of a clash between myth and mystery propagated by tradition and the equally strong desire to seek the truth behind such beliefs.

Also, actor Gautam Rode is returning to the small screen after taking a break for two years with the show. He says the second season of the show "Kaal Bhairav Rahasya" sounded even more exciting than its first season. "There are some projects which you just can't say no to, and 'Kaal Bhairav...' is one such show. The first season of the show had done well, but for me, the second season sounded even more exciting," Gautam said in a statement.

"The characterisation and the genre are somewhat different from what I have done earlier and the content is very different from what is already running on television," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS