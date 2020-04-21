Additional buses in field as government staffers begin office duties

This image has been used for representational purposes only

As government staff has now startee office work with minimal staff from Monday, BEST & state transport have now arranged additional bus trips from to ferry them to work.

A latest timetable, a copy of which is with mid-day, states that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will run 50 bus trips from three divisions of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar with the first bus starting at 8:30 am from respective destinations and the last bus leaving Mantralaya in south Mumbai at 5:50 pm.

While the various locations include Nallasopara, Vasai, Panvel, Virar, Asangaon, Dombivli, Palghar, Kalyan and Mira Road, each destination will have two to three trips every day, starting April 21.

A similar number of buses are expected to be run by BEST Undertaking so that more the buses, lesser the crowd so that it becomes easier to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Mid-Day had reported last week on how the BEST city buses have now extended their journeys to Titwala and Badlapur after hospitals have commissioned them with a large number of emergency staff comes into the city from these extended suburbs. In addition to this, buses have been ferrying patients too and now government office staff will also be using them.

