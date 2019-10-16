Address 'killer' bridges issue for people's safety

There has been a tsunami of angst and anger after this paper's front page report about the killer Vaitarna bridge claiming another victim, a 26-year-old youth from Vadhiv, who was run over by the Darshan Express on Sunday morning while on his way home. Locals of both Vadhiv and Saravali villages have now ratcheted up their demands for a halt of trains between Vaitarna and Safale railway stations, both on the Western line of the suburban rail network, so that they don't have to take the bridges to cross over.

It is simply unacceptable that over thousands of commuters, including schoolchildren, ailing people, pregnant women from Vadhiv and Saravali villages are forced to stare death in the face every day as they cross the two rail bridges over the river because they have no other way to reach Vaitarna and Safale railway stations.

The politicians of the area need to be ashamed, but then this perhaps is expecting too much from our political representatives who are notorious for their thick skins. Why is it so difficult to have road connectivity between these villages and the railway stations, so that they do not have to cross these bridges? How can human life be so cheap that people are put to peril with no thought, regard or care for their lives?

People need to be listened to. It is laughable that we cite progress and leaps in technology when human lives are cut short in this way because there are those who have no will to address the situation. Heads must hang in shame and action should start so that villagers need not cross these bridges. Give us answers and a definite timeline. Meanwhile, make trains halt between the stations, do whatever it takes for people's safety. That comes first and that is non-negotiable.

