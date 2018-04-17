Address your daily needs with these five mobile applications

Install these five apps on your phone to just sit back and enjoy as the power of technology simplifies your life



With advanced technology, comes greater convenience, and devices like smartphones and tablets have transformed how we consume some of the most essential daily services like transportation, shopping, and even healthcare.

Mobile applications that help us access these services save a great deal of time, making our lives a tad bit more comfortable and worry-free. There are millions of apps out there that help you do a lot of things, but you need to know which ones are for you and which aren¿t.

Here, then, are five apps that you can install on your phone to just sit back and enjoy as the power of technology simplifies your life:

1. DocsApp

DocsApp is a healthcare mobile application that connects patients with specialist doctors, enabling them to interact through chat or call, and get medical assistance in less than 30 minutes. In addition, the app also allows you to book diagnostic tests, purchase medicines, and have them delivered to your home. Through DocsApp, users can get a second opinion on chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiac ailments, arthritis, cancer etc., along with access to quality medical consultation across various geographies in India.

Nowadays online consultation is most feasible, effective and prominent and it solves almost 70% of the health issues that can be treated without physical examination. DocsApp provides consultation services to patients across all age groups, and for several key specialties, namely dermatology, gynaecology, sexology, paediatrics, general medicine, psychiatry, weight management, etc. Furthermore, the tech-enabled platform also offers users the option to select the language of their choice to access the platform, simplifying healthcare for Indians, irrespective of language or geography.

2. UrbanClap

UrbanClap is the one-stop destination for all urban household requirements. The app helps you search for and hire local professionals, and choose from over 50+ services with pre-approved prices. The services and professionals listed on the platform include, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, AC repair services, pest control services, party planners, interior designers, massage therapists, and tax consultants, among many others. Users can read the profiles and reviews for each professional, compare quotes, and hire the one that meets their requirements. Once you have booked a service, a verified service provider will be sent to your home at the chosen time slot, and you can make payments securely through cash, cards, or digital wallets.

3. Paytm

With Indians having embraced digital payments masse, applications like Paytm have become indispensable when it comes to conducting various daily transactions. Paytm stores virtual currency and you can add money to it through debit cards, credit cards, or net banking. From mobile recharges, paying mobile bills, to making electricity, water, and gas bill payments, and recharging your metro pass, Paytm makes all of these transactions simple and seamless, requiring only a few taps on your smartphone screen and very little time. In addition, Paytm¿s key USP is its ability to help you send and receive money from anyone using the app, make a payment at any shop, or merchant establishment by simply using a phone number or by scanning the Paytm QR code.

4. Grofers

Grofers is the leading Indian online platform to purchase various daily needs products such as groceries, fruits, vegetables, meats, and seafood, in addition to a wide range of FMCG products from the top consumer brands. You can also purchase products across multiple categories like beauty & wellness, personal care, household care, diapers and baby care, pet care, etc. on the app, and have them delivered right to your doorstep. The app allows customers to choose from more than 5,000 products at lower prices as compared to supermarkets.

5. Zomato

Zomato allows you to search and discover restaurants, cafes pubs by location or cuisine. By using a range of features and filters on the app, users can select a place to dine at or order food from, and have it delivered directly at their doorstep. Offering a superlative UX, the app allows users to browse through restaurant menus, photos, user reviews, and ratings to decide where they want to eat, and use the map feature to help them find their way there.

