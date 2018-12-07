Adelaide Test: Adam Gilchrist, Glenn McGrath hail calm Cheteshwar Pujara

cricket

Both stalwarts praised Pujara's innings and the manner in which he was so calm despite wickets falling at the other end

Adam Gilchrist and Glenn McGrath

Former greats Adam Gilchrist and Glenn McGrath enjoyed a great day of Test cricket yesterday while watching the Australian bowling on fire and Chesteshwar Pujara play an innings of a lifetime at the Adelaide Oval.

"It's a good toss to lose for Australia. The wicket won't be as lively tomorrow and it is today," reckoned McGrath, who played 124 Tests for Australia from 1993-94 to 2006-07. It can be recalled that the pace ace dismissed India captain Sachin Tendulkar leg before wicket for a duck when the ball hit the then India captain's shoulder in the opening Test of the 1999-2000 series at this very ground.

Gilchrist, who is one of the commentators here, was confident that the Indian pace bowlers will help their team bounce back considering their ability. Both stalwarts praised Pujara's innings and the manner in which he was so calm despite wickets falling at the other end.

