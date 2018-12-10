Adelaide Test: India beat Australia by 31 runs, take 1-0 lead in series

cricket

Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami take 3 wickets each, while Pujara and Rahane score with the bat.

Team India celebrate a wicket

Indian cricket team's bowling unit led by R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami helped to take down Australia's batsmen and win the first Test at Adelaide by 31 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the Test series.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin took 3 wickets each in the second innings, while Ishant Sharma bagged one wicket.

Chasing a total of 323, the hosts were dismissed for a total of 291 runs in 119.5 overs.

Earlier, it was Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's respective 71 and 70 scores that helped India post a total of 307 on board. In the first innings too, it was Pujara's century that helped India save face and reach a total of 250.

Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin have managed to reply to their critics and show them that they still play leading roles at their respective ends.

