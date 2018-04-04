Adele got ordained to get Alan Carr married

English comedian Alan Carr revealed that singer Adele had not only hosted his wedding to Paul Drayton earlier this year, but also conducted the ceremony



English comedian Alan Carr revealed that singer Adele had not only hosted his wedding to Paul Drayton earlier this year, but also conducted the ceremony. Carr appeared on an American show to tell the story of his nuptials to stand-in hosts Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal.



He had previously revealed that the Rolling In The Deep singer had played hostess to the event at her home in Los Angeles. He now added that Adele got ordained so that she could perform the marriage herself. Carr, who has known Adele since she was 19, said, "She got ordained and she married us. She is the kindest and sweetest. She flew us to Las Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. She [Adele] sang my first dance. It was the best day of my life."

