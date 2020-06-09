Adhering to the 'new normal lifestyle', Ritesh Sidhwani resumes working at his office!

Ritesh Sidhwani has been one of the most innovative creative makers of films who has brought to the Indian film industry some highly remarkable films and shows. His films and shows, which tend to do well commercially, also delivers the audience with meaningful content. He has been one of the creative makers who always works with fiery passion and blazing dedication and it's really visible through his work and actions.

Taking to the current situation, due to the lockdown caused by the pandemic offices had been shut for a long while and now with the commencement of Unlock One offices have been sanctioned to operate at 10 per cent capacity. Being devoted to his work Ritesh Sidhwani who had been previously been working from home returned to his office for work.

Ritesh recently took to his social media and posted a picture of him at his office on his desk. Being aware that the war with the virus isn't over he is seen still wearing a mask and taking the precautions needed at the workplace. We can also glimpse upon the various accolades and awards he has won in the background along with the posters of his prominent film and show releases.

The news of Ritesh Sidhwani resuming work at his office is a great one as the audience really awaits his next releases but it also tells us that we have to take the precaution needed and progress with care as the threat of the virus still looms around in the air.

Previously Ritesh had even used his extensive reach on social media to be a beacon of awareness and alertness by raising his voice against the nefarious incident of a pregnant elephant being murdered. Prior to that, he used his social media to urge the people to donate to the Mumbai Police foundation to support the men and women in khakis who are at the frontline fighting with the pandemic and controlling the lockdown situation.

Furthermore, on the work front, he will be gracing upon the audience of the Indian film industry, a solid line up of films this 2020, which includes Toofaan, which will star Farhan Akhtar in a fictional story of a boxer and KGF Chapter 2, starring the south superstar Yash.

