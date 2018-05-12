Adil Hussain to be brand ambassador of PickurFlick

Actor Adil Hussain has been announced as the brand ambassador of streaming site Pickurflick



Actor Adil Hussain has been announced as the brand ambassador of streaming site Pickurflick. The streaming service aims to promote independent cinema and provide it with a release platform. "The kind of films I have been doing, mostly they are independent or arthouse in nature. (I feel) people would associate my name with meaningful cinema. Pickurflick would like to curate such kind of films.

My association is as one of the board members and also as its brand ambassador," Adil said. He said one of the reasons why he decided to be support Pickurflick is because he does not want the audiences to get deprived of good stories. Abhishek Sinha, founder of Pickurflick, said, "Adil is one of the most critically acclaimed actors of recent times who has been actively supporting indie films especially regional cinema. It is an honour and a privilege to have him on board, and his support will bolster the efforts of the platform in showcasing indie films and benefit independent film makers globally." Utpal Borpujari, who won the 65th National Award for Best Assamese Film in 2018 for his directorial venture "Ishu", will also serve as mentor and creative advisor to the company. "The effort is to create a platform and connectivity between the audiences and filmmakers. Today, we dont know where we can watch a film like 'Village Rockstar'. Through this medium the audiences can watch films with the comfort of their home," Borpujari said.

