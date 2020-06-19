Adil Rami had sex with Pamela Anderson 12 times a night, reveals Russian footballer

Russian footballer Aleksandr Kokorin has revealed that his former PFC Sochi teammate Adil Rami used to have sex with Pamela Anderson 12 times a night.

The World Cup-winning French footballer, 34, and former Baywatch beauty, 52, were in a relationship for two years before they split in 2019.

Pamela Anderson

Adil joined Russian club, PFC Sochi from Fenerbahce in February and left last month due to payment-related issues. During a YouTube chat with Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Aliyev, Aleksandr said: "Rami told us a lot of interesting things about Pamela Anderson. Of course, everybody was interested in what their relationship was like in bed. He said that he and Pamela used to have sex 12 times a night. Rami said that Pamela was the best woman he'd had in his life."



Russia's Aleksandr Kokorin (left) and France's World Cup-winner Adil Rami

Last year, Pamela ended her relationship with the footballer, accusing him of cheating. She wrote on Instagram: "I was scammed. I'm devastated to find out he was living a double life. He lied to [us] all. How is it possible to control two women's hearts and minds like this. I'm sure there were others. He is the monster."

